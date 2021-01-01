Denver Terpenes
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
About this product
After remaining stuck to the couch for a few more hours than planned you’ll slowly but surely realize that gorilla glue has done its job!
Notes of sweet earth mix with warm pine to bring you the deeply relaxing “couch lock” sensation Gorilla Glue is famous for.
