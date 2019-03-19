Loading…
Logo for the brand Derp Farms

Derp Farms

Doc Holidaze

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Doc Holliday effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
