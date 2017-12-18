Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Derp Farms

Derp Farms

Plushberry

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Plushberry effects

Reported by real people like you
215 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!