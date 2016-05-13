Derp Farms
Sweet Black Angel
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Sweet Black Angel effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!