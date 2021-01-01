Loading…
Copper Chem Pre-Roll 0.7g

by Deschutes Growery
About this brand

Deschutes Growery
BORN IN THE LAND OF FIRE,
GROWN FROM VOLCANICALLY PURIFIED WATERS AND NURTURED FOR A PURE & NATURAL EXPERIENCE.
Clean Water

Our Flowers are provided the freshest, clearest, water originating from the Cascade Mountains in Bend, Oregon.

Commitment to our Environment

We take great strides to offset any environmental impact we may produce by closely monitoring all aspects of our growery from our equipment usage to our business partnerships.

Blue Sky Champion Member

Blue Sky is a voluntary program from Pacific Power Company that provides the opportunity to support newly developed renewable energy now and help build a larger market for renewable energy.

Solar Powered

Oregon’s 1st Indoor Solar Powered Growery. Equipped with a 56 kW/h system that offsets a considerable amount of our power consumption.

LED Lighting

Furthering reducing our carbon footprint, our growery is equipped with LED grow lights in both our vegetative and flowering rooms.

Cleangreen Certified

Modeled on national and international sustainability, organic and biodynamic program standards, the Clean Green program requires on-site inspections and third-party lab testing.

Nutrition

Our plants are fed 100% Organic nutrients and we build our soil from scratch for the proper mineral and nutrient balance.

No Clones

Our genetics are grown from seeds. We start hundreds of seeds and select strain by strain our keeper phenotypes.