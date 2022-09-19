About this product
Our Barracuda bar just got better, meet our 1:1 Barracuda Bar that contains 100mg THC and 100mg CBD. This 1:1 ratio is called the “golden ratio” because it has been reported that cannabis users reported the most beneficial effects when combining a 1:1 ratio of THC/CBD. If you are feeling the stressors that life brings, try our 1:1 Barracuda bar to feel ultimate relaxation. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, chocolate liquor processed with alkali, cocoa butter, milk fat, lecithin, vanillin, natural flavors, mint extract, cannabis extract, hemp extract. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edibles
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
State License(s)
AU-P-000114
PR-000057