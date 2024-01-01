NEW CBN Infused Grape SAP is here! SAP, Detroit Edible's new liquid drink enhancer, has the consistency of cough syrup and is created using activated live resin making it a great full spectrum edible option. SAP mixes really nicely into both hot and cold liquids and comes in three original sticky sweet flavors; watermelon, blue razz, and fruit punch, and now a CBN infused Grape option.
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.