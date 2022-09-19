About this product
What happens when you combine cannabis with the sweet taste of fruity cereal and marshmallow in a crispy rice treat? The perfect on-the-go snack to keep you medicated all day. Re- Introducing our Fruity Cannabis Crispy's now available from Detroit Edibles!
Now available at a licensed retailer near you!
Detroit Edibles
Now available at a licensed retailer near you!
Detroit Edibles
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Detroit Edibles
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
State License(s)
AU-P-000114
PR-000057