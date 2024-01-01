Rhino Gummy - Sour Watermelon - 200mg THC & 50mg CBG

by Detroit Edibles
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our new heavy hitting SOUR RHINO gummies pack 200mg of THC in one individual gummy, making them a great option for the experienced user. . Available in three mouth puckering flavors.

Our Sour Watermelon Rhino contains 50mg of CBG for an uplifting sativa effect.
About this brand

Logo for the brand Detroit Edibles
Detroit Edibles
Shop products
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000114
  • MI, US: PR-000057
