About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.



About Dewey's Happy Trails -

Winter in the PNW is no joke and most of us can agree that the gray days make it hard to maintain those summertime smiles. If the sun lamp route isn’t enough to combat the seasonal woes, we suggest adding some Happy Trails to your routine as well. Fans of this cultivar often boast about its powerful and immediate high that will have you smiling and giggling the whole way through. If you crack open a jar and smell that sweet, citrusy aroma, you might find yourself cracking a smile too.



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Gentle, Engaging, Creative



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Pine Skunk



THC Range: 27-32%



Terpenes: 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene, β-Ocimene, Caryophyllene



Genetics: White Cap x Dragon Lady



