About Dewey's TINY TREES - Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.
About Dewey's Happy Trails - Winter in the PNW is no joke and most of us can agree that the gray days make it hard to maintain those summertime smiles. If the sun lamp route isn’t enough to combat the seasonal woes, we suggest adding some Happy Trails to your routine as well. Fans of this cultivar often boast about its powerful and immediate high that will have you smiling and giggling the whole way through. If you crack open a jar and smell that sweet, citrusy aroma, you might find yourself cracking a smile too.
Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.