Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”



About Dewey's Caribbean Chocolate Strain -

Have you ever had a chocolate bar that was so good, you pretty much inhaled the whole thing? Well, if you’ve also picked up a jar of Caribbean Chocolate, you might experience some déjà vu. The chocolatey flavor will coat your mouth from the first puff and leave you in a blissfully euphoric experience. Caribbean Chocolate is a great “kick up your feet strain” without having to ask yourself “will I make be able to stay up until the end of this movie?”



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Serene, Euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Floral, Citrus, Sweet



THC Range: 18-23%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.95%



Genetics: GSC x Passion Fruit Haze x Jamaican ChocolateGSC x Passion Fruit Haze x Jamaican Chocolate



