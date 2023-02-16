Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”



About Dewey's Crème Brûlée Strain -

Opening a jar of Crème Brûlée is like opening the oven to pull out the decedent desert that this strain got its name from. With a burnt caramel flavor that hits your pallet on the inhale, the exhale will leave a pleasantly sweet taste that will have you craving more. Touted as our most balanced hybrid, Crème Brûlée is perfect for nights in, or socializing with friends in a relaxed environment. Don’t just enjoy baked goods, become one.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Gentle, Creative, Euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Vanilla, Pine, Caramel



THC Range: 20-27%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.27%



Genetics: Slurricane x Jack's Girl



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

