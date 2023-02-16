About this product
Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”
About Dewey's Honeycomb Strain-
GG4 has been a popular strain for breeding as it typically delivers a cross that shares its high THC content and signature glue aroma. When we bred it with Dosido to create our Honeycomb, it was no surprise to find it being one of our highest testing strains for THC. The combination of the two created a sweet, gluey aroma that is very reminiscent of fresh honey oozing from the hive. Swing into your nearest retailer and see what all the buzz is about.
Effects Map: Hybrid
Immediate, Cerebral, Cozy
Flavor & Aroma: Pine, Glue, Floral
THC Range: 23-28%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Linalool
Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.73%
Genetics: Original Glue #4 x Dosidos
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Dewey Cannabis was started by two Washington State University Ph.D. graduates who want to bring more consistency to the legal market. All of our strains have unique names due to our unique genetics. A lot of our seed back came from our head grower who has been growing in the area for 40+ years. We do all of our breeding in house and strains are only brought on after vigorous testing. The entire staff evaluates each individual plant based on smell, smoke, high, bud structure, ease of cultivation, etc. We use various sensors during the grow process to track every aspect of our cultivation while allowing for scientific replicability.
State License(s)
428617
604466274