Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”



About Dewey's Honeycomb Strain-

GG4 has been a popular strain for breeding as it typically delivers a cross that shares its high THC content and signature glue aroma. When we bred it with Dosido to create our Honeycomb, it was no surprise to find it being one of our highest testing strains for THC. The combination of the two created a sweet, gluey aroma that is very reminiscent of fresh honey oozing from the hive. Swing into your nearest retailer and see what all the buzz is about.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Immediate, Cerebral, Cozy



Flavor & Aroma: Pine, Glue, Floral



THC Range: 23-28%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.73%



Genetics: Original Glue #4 x Dosidos



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

Show more