About this product
Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”
About Dewey's Purple Mango Strain -
They say that fruit is an important part of a balanced (cannabis) diet. We would agree, especially if that diet consisted of a daily dose of Purple Mango. Perfect for unwinding after a stressful day at work, a couple puffs of this tropical delight and you’ll feel as relaxed as a summer’s day at the beach.
Effects Map: Indica Dominant
Gentle, Soothing, Cozy
Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Sweet, Berry
THC Range: 14-20%
Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, Caryophyllene
Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.08%
Genetics: Purple Tahoe x Mango Sherbet
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
About Dewey's Purple Mango Strain -
They say that fruit is an important part of a balanced (cannabis) diet. We would agree, especially if that diet consisted of a daily dose of Purple Mango. Perfect for unwinding after a stressful day at work, a couple puffs of this tropical delight and you’ll feel as relaxed as a summer’s day at the beach.
Effects Map: Indica Dominant
Gentle, Soothing, Cozy
Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Sweet, Berry
THC Range: 14-20%
Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, Caryophyllene
Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.08%
Genetics: Purple Tahoe x Mango Sherbet
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Dewey Cannabis was started by two Washington State University Ph.D. graduates who want to bring more consistency to the legal market. All of our strains have unique names due to our unique genetics. A lot of our seed back came from our head grower who has been growing in the area for 40+ years. We do all of our breeding in house and strains are only brought on after vigorous testing. The entire staff evaluates each individual plant based on smell, smoke, high, bud structure, ease of cultivation, etc. We use various sensors during the grow process to track every aspect of our cultivation while allowing for scientific replicability.
State License(s)
428617
604466274