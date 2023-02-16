About this product
Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”
About Dewey's White Sky Strain -
Staring at the sea of Trichomes covering every corner of these buds, one might enter a trance as if staring into a bright white sky. Touted as one of our strongest Indicas, Whitesky might feel more like a night sky after a couple of bong tokes.
Effects Map: Indica Dominant
Powerful, Euphoric, Dreamy
Flavor & Aroma: Floral, Cheese, Berry
THC Range: 22-37%
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene,
Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.12%
Genetics: White Cap x Raindance
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Dewey Cannabis was started by two Washington State University Ph.D. graduates who want to bring more consistency to the legal market. All of our strains have unique names due to our unique genetics. A lot of our seed back came from our head grower who has been growing in the area for 40+ years. We do all of our breeding in house and strains are only brought on after vigorous testing. The entire staff evaluates each individual plant based on smell, smoke, high, bud structure, ease of cultivation, etc. We use various sensors during the grow process to track every aspect of our cultivation while allowing for scientific replicability.
State License(s)
428617
604466274