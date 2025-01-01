About Dewey's Signature Flower -

Hand trimmed buds carefully selected from the top of our plant canopy. Filled with large trichome rich buds, Signature Flower never exceeds a 5 bud count and undergoes a controlled curing process to ensure sticky and aromatic flower with every purchase.Available in 1g, 3.5g and 7g units.



About Dewey's Cosmic Pie -

Get ready for liftoff with Dewey’s highly anticipated cultivar release, a cross between the beloved Dewey original, Space Fuel, and a timeless classic, Cherry Pie (Powerzzzup Genetics). Lean back in your space couch as this strain gradually propels you into the cosmos. Lingering notes of gas and tart cherry will dance on your palate, while the exhale of smoke leaves your mouth smoothly. Allow its calming and invigorating effects to envelop you as you gaze out the window at the asteroid field of cherries. Lower your landing gear as you prepare for a gentle touch down on this newly discovered hybrid planet.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Gradual, Soothing, Uplifting



Flavor & Aroma: Gas, Berry, Citrus



THC Range: 22-26%



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, Cineole



Genetics: Space Fuel x Cherry Pie



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



