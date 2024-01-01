The first dabbable from Dewey. Fruitier, tastier, and bursting with terpenes. Solventless live hash rosin.
This cross has a sweet, gassy aroma and is driven by outstanding terpene abundance 3rd highest total terps we’ve ever ran in our in house GC!) with myrcene leading the charge. This line packs on trichomes early in the flowering process and finishes with incredibly dense buds covered in frost and orange pistils. Smooth smoking, this cultivar lets you know she’s arrived with an intense and immediate high.
Effects Map: Hybrid
Gentle, Cerebral, Soothing
Flavor & Aroma: Pine, Skunk, Gas
THC Range: 23-26%
Terpenes: Myrcene
Genetics: Grape Ape x Tahoe OG
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.