About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g, 14g and 28g (1 ounce) units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.



About Dewey's Honeycomb Strain-

GG4 has been a popular strain for breeding as it typically delivers a cross that shares its high THC content and signature glue aroma. When we bred it with Dosido to create our Honeycomb, it was no surprise to find it being one of our highest testing strains for THC. The combination of the two created a sweet, gluey aroma that is very reminiscent of fresh honey oozing from the hive. Swing into your nearest retailer and see what all the buzz is about.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Immediate, Cerebral, Cozy



Flavor & Aroma: Pine, Glue, Floral



THC Range: 23-28%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.73%



Genetics: Original Glue #4 x Dosidos



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/





