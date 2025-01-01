About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g, 14g and 28g (1 ounce) units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.



About Dewey's Island Cookies strain:

This is not your standard Chocolate Chip… With fiery red hairs bursting from every crevasse of the bud to the funky garlic aroma of this unique cultivar, Island Cookies provides everything you’ve come to expect from Dewey: a unique terpene profile, eye popping bag appeal, and flower so dense you’d think you’re holding gold. So pack your bowls for an island vacation and don’t worry about forgetting anything, it’s gonna be a chill trip.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Powerful, Euphoric, Serene



Flavor & Aroma: Skunk Garlic, Floral



THC Range: 15-20%



Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, 𝛽-Caryophyllene, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 2.50%



Miami Haze x Tropic Cookies



