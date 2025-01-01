About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g, 14g and 28g (1 ounce) units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.



About Dewey's Purple Mango Strain -

They say that fruit is an important part of a balanced (cannabis) diet. We would agree, especially if that diet consisted of a daily dose of Purple Mango. Perfect for unwinding after a stressful day at work, a couple puffs of this tropical delight and you’ll feel as relaxed as a summer’s day at the beach.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Soothing, Cozy



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Sweet, Berry



THC Range: 14-20%



Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.08%



Genetics: Purple Tahoe x Mango Sherbet



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

read more