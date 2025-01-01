About this product
About Dewey's TINY TREES -
Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g, 14g and 28g (1 ounce) units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.
About Dewey's Purple Mango Strain -
They say that fruit is an important part of a balanced (cannabis) diet. We would agree, especially if that diet consisted of a daily dose of Purple Mango. Perfect for unwinding after a stressful day at work, a couple puffs of this tropical delight and you’ll feel as relaxed as a summer’s day at the beach.
Effects Map: Indica Dominant
Gentle, Soothing, Cozy
Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Sweet, Berry
THC Range: 14-20%
Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, Caryophyllene
Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.08%
Genetics: Purple Tahoe x Mango Sherbet
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
28g Flower - Tiny Trees - Purple Mango
Dewey Cannabis Co.Flower
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.
License(s)
- WA, US: 428617
- WA, US: 604466274
