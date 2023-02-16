About Dewey's DOUBLE DEWBIES -

Full Flower. Bursting with flavor. Each Dewbie is made with .5g of full flower that has been cured under the same slow and controlled curing process that our premium buds undergo. This ensures proper terpene and flavor retention that can be noticed with every puff of a dewbie from the first down to the last. Double Dewbie 2 packs come in a crush-resistant resealable tube.



About Dewey's Crème Brûlée Strain -

Opening a jar of Crème Brûlée is like opening the oven to pull out the decedent desert that this strain got its name from. With a burnt caramel flavor that hits your pallet on the inhale, the exhale will leave a pleasantly sweet taste that will have you craving more. Touted as our most balanced hybrid, Crème Brûlée is perfect for nights in, or socializing with friends in a relaxed environment. Don’t just enjoy baked goods, become one.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Gentle, Creative, Euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Vanilla, Pine, Caramel



THC Range: 20-27%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.27%



Genetics: Slurricane x Jack's Girl



