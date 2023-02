About Dewey's DOUBLE DEWBIES -

Full Flower. Bursting with flavor. Each Dewbie is made with .5g of full flower that has been cured under the same slow and controlled curing process that our premium buds undergo. This ensures proper terpene and flavor retention that can be noticed with every puff of a dewbie from the first down to the last. Double Dewbie 2 packs come in a crush-resistant resealable tube.



About Dewey's Purple Mango Strain -

They say that fruit is an important part of a balanced (cannabis) diet. We would agree, especially if that diet consisted of a daily dose of Purple Mango. Perfect for unwinding after a stressful day at work, a couple puffs of this tropical delight and you’ll feel as relaxed as a summer’s day at the beach.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Soothing, Cozy



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Sweet, Berry



THC Range: 14-20%



Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.08%



Genetics: Purple Tahoe x Mango Sherbet



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



