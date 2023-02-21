About Dewey's TREE TOPS -

The tops. The creme de la Dewey. These premium buds are the best representation of our in-house cultivars. Packed with terpenes, wrapped in frosty trichomes, and hand trimmed to perfection. Their position at the top of the canopy during the cultivation process allows these buds to maximize the photosynthetic process [light + carbon-dioxide = sugars | more sugars = bigger buds] en route to becoming the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful flowers in the greenhouse. Available in 3.5g units.



About Dewey's Caribbean Chocolate Strain -

Have you ever had a chocolate bar that was so good, you pretty much inhaled the whole thing? Well, if you’ve also picked up a jar of Caribbean Chocolate, you might experience some déjà vu. The chocolatey flavor will coat your mouth from the first puff and leave you in a blissfully euphoric experience. Caribbean Chocolate is a great “kick up your feet strain” without having to ask yourself “will I make be able to stay up until the end of this movie?”



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Serene, Euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Floral, Citrus, Sweet



THC Range: 18-23%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.95%



Genetics: GSC x Passion Fruit Haze x Jamaican ChocolateGSC x Passion Fruit Haze x Jamaican Chocolate



