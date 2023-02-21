About Dewey's TREE TOPS -



The tops. The creme de la Dewey. These premium buds are the best representation of our in-house cultivars. Packed with terpenes, wrapped in frosty trichomes, and hand trimmed to perfection. Their position at the top of the canopy during the cultivation process allows these buds to maximize the photosynthetic process [light + carbon-dioxide = sugars | more sugars = bigger buds] en route to becoming the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful flowers in the greenhouse. Available in 3.5g units.



About Dewey's Crème Brûlée Strain -

Opening a jar of Crème Brûlée is like opening the oven to pull out the decedent desert that this strain got its name from. With a burnt caramel flavor that hits your pallet on the inhale, the exhale will leave a pleasantly sweet taste that will have you craving more. Touted as our most balanced hybrid, Crème Brûlée is perfect for nights in, or socializing with friends in a relaxed environment. Don’t just enjoy baked goods, become one.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Gentle, Creative, Euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Vanilla, Pine, Caramel



THC Range: 20-27%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.27%



Genetics: Slurricane x Jack's Girl



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

Show more