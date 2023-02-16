About Dewey's TREE TOPS -



The tops. The creme de la Dewey. These premium buds are the best representation of our in-house cultivars. Packed with terpenes, wrapped in frosty trichomes, and hand trimmed to perfection. Their position at the top of the canopy during the cultivation process allows these buds to maximize the photosynthetic process [light + carbon-dioxide = sugars | more sugars = bigger buds] en route to becoming the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful flowers in the greenhouse. Available in 3.5g units.



About Dewey's Purple Mango Strain -

They say that fruit is an important part of a balanced (cannabis) diet. We would agree, especially if that diet consisted of a daily dose of Purple Mango. Perfect for unwinding after a stressful day at work, a couple puffs of this tropical delight and you’ll feel as relaxed as a summer’s day at the beach.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Soothing, Cozy



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Sweet, Berry



THC Range: 14-20%



Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.08%



Genetics: Purple Tahoe x Mango Sherbet



