About Dewey's TREE TOPS -



The tops. The creme de la Dewey. These premium buds are the best representation of our in-house cultivars. Packed with terpenes, wrapped in frosty trichomes, and hand trimmed to perfection. Their position at the top of the canopy during the cultivation process allows these buds to maximize the photosynthetic process [light + carbon-dioxide = sugars | more sugars = bigger buds] en route to becoming the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful flowers in the greenhouse. Available in 3.5g units.



About Dewey's White Sky Strain -

Staring at the sea of Trichomes covering every corner of these buds, one might enter a trance as if staring into a bright white sky. Touted as one of our strongest Indicas, Whitesky might feel more like a night sky after a couple of bong tokes.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Powerful, Euphoric, Dreamy



Flavor & Aroma: Floral, Cheese, Berry



THC Range: 22-37%



Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene,



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.12%



Genetics: White Cap x Raindance



