About Dewey's Vin Diesel Diesel-

A striking purple sativa that commands attention with its dense,trichome-laden nugs. This powerhouse cultivar, a harmonious blend of Space Fuel andPurple Diesel, delivers a profound cerebral high that lifts you into a state of euphoric serenity.Vin Diesel Diesel's bold aroma captivates the senses with a heady mix of diesel, citrus, skunk, and a hint of sugar, promising an

unforgettable experience for connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike. Embrace the future of cannabis with a strain that embodies the perfect balance of potency and flavor, designed to elevate your mind and soothe your soul.



Effects Map: Sativa



Powerful, cerebral and euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Diesel, Citrus, Skunk



THC Range: 22-25%



Genetics: Space Fuel x Purple Diesel



