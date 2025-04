About Dewey's Signature Flower -

Hand trimmed buds carefully selected from the top of our plant canopy. Filled with large trichome rich buds, Signature Flower never exceeds a 5 bud count and undergoes a controlled curing process to ensure sticky and aromatic flower with every purchase. Available in 1g, 3.5g and 7g units.



About Dewey's Space Fuel -

Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaf that is as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Immediate, Euphoric, Engaging



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Gas, Berry

THC Range: 22-27%



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Genetics: Purple Diesel x Tropic Island



