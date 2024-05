About Dewey's DOUBLE DEWBIES -

Full Flower. Bursting with flavor. Each Dewbie is made with .5g of full flower that has been cured under the same slow and controlled curing process that our premium buds undergo. This ensures proper terpene and flavor retention that can be noticed with every puff of a dewbie from the first down to the last. Double Dewbie 2 packs come in a crush-resistant resealable tube.



About Dewey's Alpine Ape Strain -

This cross has a sweet, gassy aroma and is driven by outstanding terpene abundance 3rd highest total terps we’ve ever ran in our in house GC!) with myrcene leading the charge. This line packs on trichomes early in the flowering process and finishes with incredibly dense buds covered in frost and orange pistils. Smooth smoking, this cultivar lets you know she’s arrived with an intense and immediate high.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Cerebral, Soothing



Flavor & Aroma: Pine, Skunk, Gas



THC Range: 22-25%



Terpenes: Myrcene



Genetics: Grape Ape x Tahoe OG



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

