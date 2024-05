MATCHSTICKS-

Hand crafted. Hash Infused. Match Sticks are made from a potent 70/30 blend of ground flower and handmade live bubble hash. These infused pre-rolls provide an ideal mix of premium quality and heavy hitting effects. Forgot your lighter? No stress. Every 2 pack of Matchsticks comes with a set of matches and a striker pad on the bottom of the packaging so you can spark up the fun whenever the mood strikes.



About Dewey's Island Cookies strain:

This is not your standard Chocolate Chip… With fiery red hairs bursting from every crevasse of the bud to the funky garlic aroma of this unique cultivar, Island Cookies provides everything you’ve come to expect from Dewey: a unique terpene profile, eye popping bag appeal, and flower so dense you’d think you’re holding gold. So pack your bowls for an island vacation and don’t worry about forgetting anything, it’s gonna be a chill trip.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Powerful, Euphoric, Serene



Flavor & Aroma: Skunk Garlic, Floral



THC Range: 15-20%



Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, 𝛽-Caryophyllene, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 2.50%



Miami Haze x Tropic Cookies



