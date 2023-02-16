Hand crafted. Hash Infused. Match Sticks are made from a potent 70/30 blend of ground flower and handmade live bubble hash. These infused pre-rolls provide an ideal mix of premium quality and heavy hitting effects. Forgot your lighter? No stress. Every 2 pack of Matchsticks comes with a set of matches and a striker pad on the bottom of the packaging so you can spark up the fun whenever the mood strikes.
About Dewey's White Sky Strain - Staring at the sea of Trichomes covering every corner of these buds, one might enter a trance as if staring into a bright white sky. Touted as one of our strongest Indicas, Whitesky might feel more like a night sky after a couple of bong tokes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dewey Cannabis was started by two Washington State University Ph.D. graduates who want to bring more consistency to the legal market. All of our strains have unique names due to our unique genetics. A lot of our seed back came from our head grower who has been growing in the area for 40+ years. We do all of our breeding in house and strains are only brought on after vigorous testing. The entire staff evaluates each individual plant based on smell, smoke, high, bud structure, ease of cultivation, etc. We use various sensors during the grow process to track every aspect of our cultivation while allowing for scientific replicability.