About MatchSticks 6-Pack:
(6) 0.5g Hash infused joints made with full flower and live bubble hash and housed in our custom, crush-resistant joint packs. Boasting a 70/30 flower to hash ratio, most cultivars are testing between 30-40% THC. Forgot your lighter? No sweat. Each 6 pack comes with a custom Dewey Matchbook inside for a truly lit experience!
About Dewey's Space Fuel strain:
Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaves as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.
State License(s)
428617
604466274