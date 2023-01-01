About MatchSticks 6-Pack:

(6) 0.5g Hash infused joints made with full flower and live bubble hash and housed in our custom, crush-resistant joint packs. Boasting a 70/30 flower to hash ratio, most cultivars are testing between 30-40% THC. Forgot your lighter? No sweat. Each 6 pack comes with a custom Dewey Matchbook inside for a truly lit experience!



About Dewey's Space Fuel strain:

Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaves as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.

