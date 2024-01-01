Prepare to unleash your inner 'Yas Queen' with Host Cannabis' 4 & 3 & 2 & 1 gummies! These gummies, with flavors of Grape Punch and Mimosa, will have your taste buds dancing down the New York streets. Just like Broad City's unique humor, these gummies offer an extraordinary and hilarious high that's perfect for daytime use. With a terpene composition of 1.81%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies will transport you to the heart of one of Abbi and Ilana's wild adventures. The THC potency of 71.10% and CBG concentration of 1.32% deliver a body-like high that is fantastic for pain relief, making these gummies the perfect ally for your everyday activities. So grab a tin of these gummies, prepare to giggle, and embrace the stoner chick within!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.