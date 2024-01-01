Prepare to unleash your inner 'Yas Queen' with Host Cannabis' 4 & 3 & 2 & 1 gummies! These gummies, with flavors of Grape Punch and Mimosa, will have your taste buds dancing down the New York streets. Just like Broad City's unique humor, these gummies offer an extraordinary and hilarious high that's perfect for daytime use. With a terpene composition of 1.81%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies will transport you to the heart of one of Abbi and Ilana's wild adventures. The THC potency of 71.10% and CBG concentration of 1.32% deliver a body-like high that is fantastic for pain relief, making these gummies the perfect ally for your everyday activities. So grab a tin of these gummies, prepare to giggle, and embrace the stoner chick within!

