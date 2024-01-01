Welcome to the Bohemian paradise of 5 Points with Colorado Harvest Company's batch 5 Points Finest. This blend of Vanilla Butter and Mr. Nasty strains is like a journey through the neighborhood's avant-garde art galleries. With flavors like Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, these gummies are a splash of color, reminiscent of the annual arts festival, Riverside Arts Market. The terpene percentage of 4.84%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, offers a therapeutic experience that will leave you feeling as peaceful as a Zen garden. With THC levels at 72.43% and CBG levels at 2.37%, this batch is perfect for a night of creative inspiration and deep relaxation. So, grab a tin of 5 Points Finest and let the flavors and effects paint you a picture of the vibrant streets of 5 Points.

