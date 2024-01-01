Welcome to the Bohemian paradise of 5 Points with Colorado Harvest Company's batch 5 Points Finest. This blend of Vanilla Butter and Mr. Nasty strains is like a journey through the neighborhood's avant-garde art galleries. With flavors like Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, these gummies are a splash of color, reminiscent of the annual arts festival, Riverside Arts Market. The terpene percentage of 4.84%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, offers a therapeutic experience that will leave you feeling as peaceful as a Zen garden. With THC levels at 72.43% and CBG levels at 2.37%, this batch is perfect for a night of creative inspiration and deep relaxation. So, grab a tin of 5 Points Finest and let the flavors and effects paint you a picture of the vibrant streets of 5 Points.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.