Get ready to taste the ultimate fruity punch with the Apple Jack x Glueball batch from In House Melts. These gummies come in two delicious flavors: Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler. With a huge terpene percentage of 7.13%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are bursting with flavor and will have you feeling balanced and ready for whatever your day throws at you. And with THC levels at 77.26%, you'll be feeling like you're on a tropical vacation. So grab a tin of these gummies and let the flavors transport you to paradise.

