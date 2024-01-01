These Awesome-O gummies from High Country Healing are like having a robot as your best friend - they'll keep you going all day long! With a mix of Dr. Robotnik and Aye Papi #10 strains, this batch is designed to provide a body-like high that's perfect for getting through your workout or hike. Just like a trusty robot companion, these gummies will give you potential pain relief from any strain or injury, while still allowing you to function at work. The terpene profile of this batch, with a percentage of 6.23, includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, which can contribute to a calming and uplifting experience. And with THC levels at 73.88% and CBG at 2.46%, you can expect a potent and long-lasting effect. These gummies come in two delicious flavors: Mimosa and White Grape. So grab a tin of Awesome-O gummies and let these robotic treats be your new best friend - they'll have you saying "and he's computed his way to my heart...my robot friendd"
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.