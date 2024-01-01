These Awesome-O gummies from High Country Healing are like having a robot as your best friend - they'll keep you going all day long! With a mix of Dr. Robotnik and Aye Papi #10 strains, this batch is designed to provide a body-like high that's perfect for getting through your workout or hike. Just like a trusty robot companion, these gummies will give you potential pain relief from any strain or injury, while still allowing you to function at work. The terpene profile of this batch, with a percentage of 6.23, includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, which can contribute to a calming and uplifting experience. And with THC levels at 73.88% and CBG at 2.46%, you can expect a potent and long-lasting effect. These gummies come in two delicious flavors: Mimosa and White Grape. So grab a tin of Awesome-O gummies and let these robotic treats be your new best friend - they'll have you saying "and he's computed his way to my heart...my robot friendd"

