Strap in for a thrilling culinary adventure with the Bad Apple #7 batch from 710 Labs, a daring duo of Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99 strains. With a terpene tally of 4.87%, starring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is your ticket to a daytime high that's as refreshing as a spring breeze. So, whether you're lifting weights or scaling mountains, Bad Apple #7 can potentially soothe your sore spots, leaving you free to conquer your cubicle. Packing a THC level of 78.55% and CBG at 2.19%, this batch guarantees an electrifying escapade. So, why not let your freak flag fly with Bad Apple #7, now in tantalizing Grape Punch and Sour Apple flavors?

