Strap in for a thrilling culinary adventure with the Bad Apple #7 batch from 710 Labs, a daring duo of Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99 strains. With a terpene tally of 4.87%, starring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is your ticket to a daytime high that's as refreshing as a spring breeze. So, whether you're lifting weights or scaling mountains, Bad Apple #7 can potentially soothe your sore spots, leaving you free to conquer your cubicle. Packing a THC level of 78.55% and CBG at 2.19%, this batch guarantees an electrifying escapade. So, why not let your freak flag fly with Bad Apple #7, now in tantalizing Grape Punch and Sour Apple flavors?
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.