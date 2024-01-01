Gather your wits, fellow wizards and witches, because Bad Apple #7 from 710 Labs is here to cast a spell of creativity. This liquid gummies simple syrup batch is a magical potion brewed from GMO and Sour Apple strains. With a terpene percentage of 4.96%, the dominant flavors of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene will enchant your senses. The THC level of 78.98% will have you levitating with joy, while the CBG level of 3.66% will conjure up a whirlwind of creativity. So call upon your fellow enchanters, spark up your favorite incantation, and let Bad Apple #7 teleport you to a realm of endless possibilities.

