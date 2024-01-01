Gather your wits, fellow wizards and witches, because Bad Apple #7 from 710 Labs is here to cast a spell of creativity. This liquid gummies simple syrup batch is a magical potion brewed from GMO and Sour Apple strains. With a terpene percentage of 4.96%, the dominant flavors of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene will enchant your senses. The THC level of 78.98% will have you levitating with joy, while the CBG level of 3.66% will conjure up a whirlwind of creativity. So call upon your fellow enchanters, spark up your favorite incantation, and let Bad Apple #7 teleport you to a realm of endless possibilities.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.