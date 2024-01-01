Prepare for a cosmic trip filled with giggles and originality courtesy of High Country Healing's Banalien Gummies. These alien-inspired gummies, merging the intrigue of extraterrestrials with the whimsy of bananas. As quirky as the Alien Banana flower they represent, these gummies offer a fresh spin on the conventional gummy experience. With a 5.89% terpene blend, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, and a potent 75.43% THC content, these gummies set the stage for an enlightening journey. The fusion of Fruit Punch and Tropical Punch flavours will teleport your taste buds to a tropical haven, while the powerful cannabinoids will rocket you to the galaxies. So, grab a tin of these fruity wonders and let your imagination soar.

Show more