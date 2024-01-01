Prepare for a cosmic trip filled with giggles and originality courtesy of High Country Healing's Banalien Gummies. These alien-inspired gummies, merging the intrigue of extraterrestrials with the whimsy of bananas. As quirky as the Alien Banana flower they represent, these gummies offer a fresh spin on the conventional gummy experience. With a 5.89% terpene blend, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, and a potent 75.43% THC content, these gummies set the stage for an enlightening journey. The fusion of Fruit Punch and Tropical Punch flavours will teleport your taste buds to a tropical haven, while the powerful cannabinoids will rocket you to the galaxies. So, grab a tin of these fruity wonders and let your imagination soar.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.