Get ready to go bananas with Malek's Premium Cannabis Liquid Gummies simple syrup batch Banana Bread! This Mind and Nite batch is perfect for those deep thinkers who want to enjoy their evenings without feeling sleepy. With a terpene percentage of 3.92%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is sure to give you a head-high that will keep you engaged and creative. And with THC at 76.07% and CBG at 2.69%, you can expect a potent experience. So grab a bottle of this liquid gold and let your imagination run wild, just like the monkeys swinging through the trees in the jungle.

