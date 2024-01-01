Get ready to go bananas with Malek's Premium Cannabis Liquid Gummies simple syrup batch Banana Bread! This Mind and Nite batch is perfect for those deep thinkers who want to enjoy their evenings without feeling sleepy. With a terpene percentage of 3.92%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is sure to give you a head-high that will keep you engaged and creative. And with THC at 76.07% and CBG at 2.69%, you can expect a potent experience. So grab a bottle of this liquid gold and let your imagination run wild, just like the monkeys swinging through the trees in the jungle.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.