Prepare to have your socks knocked off with Malek's Banana Creme liquid gummies syrup. This concoction, a blend of the Honey Banana and Russian Creme strains, is the perfect pick-me-up for those who want to stay awake and inspired. With a terpene percentage of 3.15%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch will tickle your senses and kickstart your creative juices. The THC percentage of 74.06% and CBG percentage of 2.63% pack a punch, perfect for those brainiacs and social butterflies out there. So, snag a bottle of Malek's Banana Creme syrup and let your imagination go bananas!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.