Prepare to have your socks knocked off with Malek's Banana Creme liquid gummies syrup. This concoction, a blend of the Honey Banana and Russian Creme strains, is the perfect pick-me-up for those who want to stay awake and inspired. With a terpene percentage of 3.15%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch will tickle your senses and kickstart your creative juices. The THC percentage of 74.06% and CBG percentage of 2.63% pack a punch, perfect for those brainiacs and social butterflies out there. So, snag a bottle of Malek's Banana Creme syrup and let your imagination go bananas!

Show more