Charge your day with Banana Espresso Smoothie from High Country Healing! This blend is your daytime dynamite, supplying a body-buzz that will keep you jazzed and juiced for the day. A fusion of Banana Wreck and Mexspresso strains, it's like a turbo-charged espresso shot for your body. The terpene profile, popping with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 3.00%, adds a zesty, citrusy, and earthy twist to the ride. Packaged with a THC level of 74.68% and CBG level of 3.91%, this batch delivers pain alleviation and a creative surge. So whether you're hitting the gym or smashing a busy workday, the Banana Espresso Smoothie will give you the zip and zoom you need to rock the day!

