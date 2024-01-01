Charge your day with Banana Espresso Smoothie from High Country Healing! This blend is your daytime dynamite, supplying a body-buzz that will keep you jazzed and juiced for the day. A fusion of Banana Wreck and Mexspresso strains, it's like a turbo-charged espresso shot for your body. The terpene profile, popping with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 3.00%, adds a zesty, citrusy, and earthy twist to the ride. Packaged with a THC level of 74.68% and CBG level of 3.91%, this batch delivers pain alleviation and a creative surge. So whether you're hitting the gym or smashing a busy workday, the Banana Espresso Smoothie will give you the zip and zoom you need to rock the day!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.