Get ready to go bananas with Malek's Premium Cannabis Banana Puffs! These gummies are the perfect way to elevate your evening and engage in some deep thinking. With a mind-focused, head-high effect, this batch is ideal for those who want to enjoy the night gaming with friends or cackling at a movie. The terpene profile of this batch, including the dominant Caryophyllene, uplifting Limonene, and calming Linalool, creates a harmonious blend that promotes relaxation and creativity. With a THC content of 73.02% and CBG at 3.42%, these gummies offer a potent experience that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted. So grab a tin of Malek's Banana Puffs, and embark on a journey of self-discovery and enlightenment!

