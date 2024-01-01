Get ready to go bananas with Malek's Premium Cannabis Banana Puffs! These gummies are the perfect way to elevate your evening and engage in some deep thinking. With a mind-focused, head-high effect, this batch is ideal for those who want to enjoy the night gaming with friends or cackling at a movie. The terpene profile of this batch, including the dominant Caryophyllene, uplifting Limonene, and calming Linalool, creates a harmonious blend that promotes relaxation and creativity. With a THC content of 73.02% and CBG at 3.42%, these gummies offer a potent experience that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted. So grab a tin of Malek's Banana Puffs, and embark on a journey of self-discovery and enlightenment!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.