Strap yourself in for a wild ride with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies - the Banana Puffs edition! We've concocted a deliciously trippy, ready to send you on a sky-high journey. With a THC level of 74.72% and a CBG level of 3.53%, get ready for a euphoric and uplifting adventure that'll leave you on cloud nine. Whether you're chilling with a cool drink or getting your snack on, our Banana Puffs will have you swinging from the trees in delight!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.