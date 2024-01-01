Buckle up, bath enthusiasts! It's time to introduce your tub to some Truffle Gummies, a luxury you never knew you needed. High Country Healing brings you Bath Truffles, made from Black Truffle and The Soap strains. It's like bathing with fun-guys (get it, fungi?). With a terpene count of 4.59%, these gummies offer earthy nodes that will transport you to a forest, minus the mud and bugs. Also, with a THC rate of 71.59% and CBG of 1.25%, these truffles bring the heat, and we're not talking about the bathwater temperature. So, why not jazz up your bath time? Add a dash of gourmet to your suds and bubbles with these Bath Truffles.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.