Buckle up, bath enthusiasts! It's time to introduce your tub to some Truffle Gummies, a luxury you never knew you needed. High Country Healing brings you Bath Truffles, made from Black Truffle and The Soap strains. It's like bathing with fun-guys (get it, fungi?). With a terpene count of 4.59%, these gummies offer earthy nodes that will transport you to a forest, minus the mud and bugs. Also, with a THC rate of 71.59% and CBG of 1.25%, these truffles bring the heat, and we're not talking about the bathwater temperature. So, why not jazz up your bath time? Add a dash of gourmet to your suds and bubbles with these Bath Truffles.

