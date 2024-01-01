Ever feel like you could wrestle a grizzly? Well, Bear Claws from Soiku Bano might just give you that feeling. These cannabis gummies, a cross of OGKB 2.0 x Lost Sailor, are the Yeti of edibles, towering over the rest with their size and potency. And at 73.78% THC, they're not here to play. Their terpene profile is like the Avengers of cannabis, led by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. These gummies won't send you to snoozeville, instead, they'll put your mind on a rotunda of creativity and inspiration. So, buckle up and get ready for some brain gymnastics with Bear Claws!

