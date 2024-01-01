Bear Claws [Batch #1718] Sour Raz & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Ever feel like you could wrestle a grizzly? Well, Bear Claws from Soiku Bano might just give you that feeling. These cannabis gummies, a cross of OGKB 2.0 x Lost Sailor, are the Yeti of edibles, towering over the rest with their size and potency. And at 73.78% THC, they're not here to play. Their terpene profile is like the Avengers of cannabis, led by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. These gummies won't send you to snoozeville, instead, they'll put your mind on a rotunda of creativity and inspiration. So, buckle up and get ready for some brain gymnastics with Bear Claws!

Bear Claw is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bear Claw is 32.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Bear Claw typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bear Claw’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bear Claw, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
