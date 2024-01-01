Prepare to be wooed by the tantalizing Bella Lodi from Antero Sciences. This batch, a fusion of Blue Cheese and Black Velvet strains, is the Black Parmesan of the cannabis realm, unique and rich. Just like Black Parmesan owes its mysterious hue to activated charcoal, this batch is infused with a symphony of terpenes, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, presenting a flavor profile as rare as a blue moon. With a THC percentage of 69.33% and a CBG percentage of 3.77%, this batch is a dream come true for those craving a body high and a sleep as peaceful as a monk in meditation. So grab your tin of Bella Lodi, recline, and let the flavors of Mimosa and Watermelon whisk you off to a nirvana of relaxation.

