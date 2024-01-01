Prepare to be wooed by the tantalizing Bella Lodi from Antero Sciences. This batch, a fusion of Blue Cheese and Black Velvet strains, is the Black Parmesan of the cannabis realm, unique and rich. Just like Black Parmesan owes its mysterious hue to activated charcoal, this batch is infused with a symphony of terpenes, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, presenting a flavor profile as rare as a blue moon. With a THC percentage of 69.33% and a CBG percentage of 3.77%, this batch is a dream come true for those craving a body high and a sleep as peaceful as a monk in meditation. So grab your tin of Bella Lodi, recline, and let the flavors of Mimosa and Watermelon whisk you off to a nirvana of relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.