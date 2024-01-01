Get ready to lace up your taste buds with Berry Payton, the slam dunk of gummies. Just like the iconic basketball player, The Glove, this batch is a true game-changer. With a blend of Gary Payton and Strawberry Fritter strains, Berry Payton brings the best of both worlds to the court. These Blueberry and Hula Berry flavored gummies are a slam dunk for a daytime body high. The terpene profile, with a 6.03% concentration of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds an extra layer of benefits. Caryophyllene may provide pain relief, Humulene can reduce inflammation, and Limonene may offer a mood-boosting effect. Combined with the 71.14% THC and 2.44% CBG, Berry Payton is the ultimate teammate for getting you through your workout or hike. So, grab a tin of Berry Payton gummies and let the flavors and effects elevate your game.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.