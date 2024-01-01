Get ready to lace up your taste buds with Berry Payton, the slam dunk of gummies. Just like the iconic basketball player, The Glove, this batch is a true game-changer. With a blend of Gary Payton and Strawberry Fritter strains, Berry Payton brings the best of both worlds to the court. These Blueberry and Hula Berry flavored gummies are a slam dunk for a daytime body high. The terpene profile, with a 6.03% concentration of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds an extra layer of benefits. Caryophyllene may provide pain relief, Humulene can reduce inflammation, and Limonene may offer a mood-boosting effect. Combined with the 71.14% THC and 2.44% CBG, Berry Payton is the ultimate teammate for getting you through your workout or hike. So, grab a tin of Berry Payton gummies and let the flavors and effects elevate your game.

Show more