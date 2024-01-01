We out here in CO, eating dank gummies in CO! Prepare to enter a state of ultimate relaxation with High Country Healing's Big Zoinks In CO batch. These delectable gummies, a cross of Krandy Milk and The Jenkees strains, are like a one-way ticket to Chillville, right by Amish Country. With a terpene percentage of 4.32%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, this batch is the perfect blend of tranquility and euphoria. The THC content of 66.82% ensures a potent and long-lasting high that will have you feeling like you're floating away in a cornfield in Pennsylvania. So kick back, grab a tin of Big Zoinks In CO gummies, and let the stress of the day melt away.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.