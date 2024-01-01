We out here in CO, eating dank gummies in CO! Prepare to enter a state of ultimate relaxation with High Country Healing's Big Zoinks In CO batch. These delectable gummies, a cross of Krandy Milk and The Jenkees strains, are like a one-way ticket to Chillville, right by Amish Country. With a terpene percentage of 4.32%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, this batch is the perfect blend of tranquility and euphoria. The THC content of 66.82% ensures a potent and long-lasting high that will have you feeling like you're floating away in a cornfield in Pennsylvania. So kick back, grab a tin of Big Zoinks In CO gummies, and let the stress of the day melt away.

