Searching for a batch that will give you a flavorful and invigorating experience? Look no further than Bleaux Pawpz from Soiku Bano. These Grape punch and Watermelon gummies are infused with a mix of OG Kush and Sunset Sherbert strains, creating a potent blend that will tantalize your taste buds and uplift your spirits. With a terpene percentage of 4.44%, including the dominant terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch offers a unique combination of spicy, citrusy, and floral aromas that will transport you to the heart of Cajun country. The THC percentage of 76.00% and CBG percentage of 2.34% provide a potent and potentially euphoric experience, while the potential pain-relieving properties of this batch make it a great option for getting through your workout or hike. So grab a tin of Bleaux Pawpz and let the Cajun vibes take you on a flavorful and uplifting journey. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.