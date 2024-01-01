Searching for a batch that will give you a flavorful and invigorating experience? Look no further than Bleaux Pawpz from Soiku Bano. These Grape punch and Watermelon gummies are infused with a mix of OG Kush and Sunset Sherbert strains, creating a potent blend that will tantalize your taste buds and uplift your spirits. With a terpene percentage of 4.44%, including the dominant terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch offers a unique combination of spicy, citrusy, and floral aromas that will transport you to the heart of Cajun country. The THC percentage of 76.00% and CBG percentage of 2.34% provide a potent and potentially euphoric experience, while the potential pain-relieving properties of this batch make it a great option for getting through your workout or hike. So grab a tin of Bleaux Pawpz and let the Cajun vibes take you on a flavorful and uplifting journey. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

